Maharashtra reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, state count reaches 3, 236

Mumbai: With 34 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state tally rose to 3,236 on Friday, informed the state Health Department.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the country.

It is followed by Delhi with 1640 cases.

With an increase of 1,007 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 13,387. As many as 23 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total count, 11,201 are active, while 1,749 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 437 deaths have been reported till Friday morning.