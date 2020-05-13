Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike in cases, tally crosses 25,000

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the single-day highest spike in COVID-19 cases with 1,495 new cases and 54 deaths, 40 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the overall case count to 25,922 and the number of fatalities to 975, a Health department official said.

A total of 422 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered patients to 5,547, he said.

