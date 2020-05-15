Maharashtra returnees under watch across TS

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Migrant workers, who started returning to their hometowns in Telangana from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, would be under the constant radar of police for the next few weeks. The move is aimed at identifying the ‘super spreaders’ of Covid-19 as three each migrant workers, who returned to their native places in Haijpur mandal in Macherial district and Atmakur mandal in Yadadri from Maharashtra, had tested positive and admitted to the hospital.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Migrants testing positive after returning to their hometown from Maharashtra has become a matter of concern for the health department officials. To identify the ‘super spreaders’, the police are maintaining surveillance on Mumbai returnees.

“We don’t want to take any chances now as the government is striving hard to control the spread of the virus,” an official said adding the motive to identify the super spreaders among the Mumbai returnees was to contain the spread of virus to others. Focus was mainly laid on districts in north Telangana as many people from there went to work in Mumbai and adjoining areas. After lockdown was enforced, they started arriving to their native places in the State, the official said.

As Covid Cell had already established at the police headquarters in the city, the task would be easy to identify the Mumbai returnees in coordination with the field-level police officers in each police station area.

Personnel from Special Branch in the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) in each district will gather information about the Mumbai returnees and pass it on to the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers for testing them as per norms prescribed by the Health department.

“If anyone is tested positive, he or she will soon be shifted to the hospital,” the official said adding the exercise would continue till the next few weeks.

