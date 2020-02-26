Maharashtra tiger creates a scare in Jainath mandal

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Adilabad: Sighting of a tiger created a flutter in certain villages of Jainath mandal on Wednesday. A video clip in which the wild animal was seen crossing a road went viral on social media platforms, terrorising the locals.

Sources said that the carnivore which was dwelling in Bheempur mandal was believed to have entered Jainath mandal few days back. It attacked two cows at Sathnala village and was reportedly seen quenching its thirst in a canal near Laxmipur village. A youngster from Bhela mandal shot the photo of the tiger when crossing the road. The image is being widely circulated on social media.

Authorities of Forest department said that the tiger belonging to Tippeshwar Tiger Reserve (TTR) of Yavatmal district in the neighbouring Maharashtra district entered the forests of Bheempur by crossing river Penganga and made the wild its home for quite a long time. They said that the locals need not to be panicked over the movement of the big cat which does not harm humans. They requested rural folks not to step deep into the forests.

The TTR having over 20 tigers is said to have overcrowded. The big cats often migrate to the woods of Adilabad district in search of new territory which is bestowed with rich prey base and drinking water sources. The tigers sometimes resort to killing cattle. They, however, did not kill humans so far. They are sometimes eating cattle found in the wild. Forest department is providing compensation to those who lose their cattle in the attacks by the carnivore, said the officials.

