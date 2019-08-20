Maharashtra tiger takes abode in Kagaznagar forest

By | Published: 12:51 am

Kagaznagar: A tiger that recently entered Adilabad district from Maharashtra has now migrated to the Kagaznagar forest area in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in an indication of the forest area attracting tigers from the northern State.

The tiger, which reportedly entered Telangana from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary of Maharashtra this July, has now been named A1 or Asifabad-1 and given a number by forest officials here.

Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer M Raja Ramana Reddy told ‘Telangana Today’ that they were creating awareness among villagers in the area about its presence and trying to ensure that there were no conflicts between the animal and people.

“This tiger is covering long distances every day and in the past week, killed 12 cattle. In just one day, it killed eight cattle indicating that it might be undergoing a dispersal syndrome,” the official said.

“However, it’s a good sign that tigers are finding Kaghaznagar, which was once home to a lot of wildlife, a safe habitat. Significantly, it is also witnessing a rise in the tiger population with females giving birth to cubs,” an official remarked.

The migration of majestic animals can be attributed to a slew of measures being taken up the officials including reduction villagers’ dependence on firewood, crackdown on smuggling, poaching and grazing of cattle and encroachment of forest lands. Cases are being filed against those graze their goats in the wild. LPG connections were given to residents of forest fringe villages.

A female tiger, Phalguna, had made Kagaznagar forests its home over the past few years and is believed to have given birth to eight cubs in two litters. Some of its offspring have since settled in the wilds of neighbouring Mancherial district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter