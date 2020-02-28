Maharashtra to provide 5 per cent quota to Muslims in education

By | Published: 6:42 pm

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government has proposed to extend five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said here on Friday.

The state government will ensure that a legislation to this effect is passed soon, the minister informed the State Legislative Council.

He also assured the House of taking “appropriate action” in this regard before beginning of admissions in schools. Malik was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise.