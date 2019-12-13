Maharashtra: Two cops fined for inefficiency during secret drill

By | Published: 12:45 pm

Aurangabad: Two police personnel, including a woman official, have been fined Rs 5,000 each for refusing to act on complaints during a secret drill here, police said on Friday. Superintendent of police Mokshada Patil has fined two police officials from Veergaon and Khultabad, who refused to act on dummy complaints during a secret drill undertaken to check the working patterns of police in the district.

“To check the behaviour and promptness of officials, SP Mokshada Patil launched an operation in which she sent dummy complainants to Khultabad, Gangapur and Sillod talukas of Aurangabad on December 11,” an official said. Officers from Veergaon and Khultabad were found to be inefficient during the drill and were fined of Rs 5,000 each, he said.

The official from Veergaon police station registered the dummy complaint about a mobile theft, but sent the complainant back, he said. However, when the same complaint was filed in Paithan, the concerned policeman forwarded the phone’s IMEI number to the cyber cell for tracking, an official said.

At Khultabad police station, when a woman approached with a complaint of manipulation, she was heard, but her complaint was not registered, he added. “Registering a crime is the police’s duty. I have already asked the officials not to send people back just to show less number of complaints on record,” Patil said. Raosaheb Ravte of Veergaon and Ujjwala Jadhav Khultabad have been fined Rs 5,000 each, she said, adding that officials in-charge of the stations have also been issued a warning.