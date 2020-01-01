Maharashtra: Two killed, three hurt in car accident after New Year party

By | Published: 3:39 pm

Aurangabad: Two persons were killed and three others injured when their car fell into a well while they were returning from a New Year party in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The mishap took place near Daulatabad Fort around 2 a.m. when a group of five friends was on way home after celebrating the New Year.

One of them, who was driving the car, apparently lost control over the wheels near the fort following which the vehicle fell into a roadside well, an official at Daulatabad police station said.

A passer-by saw the car plunging into the water body and raised an alarm, he said.

Some locals alerted the police who rushed to the spot and managed to rescue three persons from the car.

Two others, identified as Saurabh Vijay Nandapurkar (29) and Virbhas Kasture (34), both local residents, could not be saved, the official said.

The three rescued persons, all in their 30s, sustained injuries in the mishap and were admitted to a government hospital, he added.