Maharashtrian driver killed in van-truck collision in Adilabad

By | Published: 3:06 pm

Adilabad: A 30-year old driver belonging to Maharashtra was killed when a van collided into another stationary lorry at Mavala bypass on the outskirts of Adilabad town on National Highway 7 on Wednesday.

Local police managed to retrieve body of the victim by striving hard for three hours. Mavala police said that the deceased was Dinesh Mankar, a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Dinesh had serious injuries when he was trapped in the driver’s cabin as the van which he was driving hit another vehicle parked on the national highway. Police rushed to the spot upon being informed and brought him out using JCB machine.

They shifted him to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences-Adilabad. However, he breathed his last while being treated. The van was heading to Nagpur from Hyderabad at the time of the mishap.

Based on a complaint from relatives of the victim, a case was registered against the lorry parked on the highway. Investigations were taken up.