Maharshi postponed to May 5

Producer Dil Raju is basking in the success of 118 and he is happy as he got back all the shares he invested in the distribution of the film which released on March 1. The producer recently held a press meet to share the news and she he also spoke about Maharshi, a Mahesh Babu starrer and ’96 Telugu remake, a Sharwanand starrer.Both the films are being produced by Dil Raju and he is pretty excited about it.

He announced that the release of Maharshi is postponed to May 5. The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju, Ashwiny Dutt and Prasad Potluri. Initially, the filmmakers have said that the film will be released on April 25. But, now, Dil Raju announced that the release in postponed. Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, the film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

On the other hand, talking about the Telugu remake of ’96, the ace producer said that they have finalised titles such as Jaanu and Jaanaki Devi. The film has Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. It is said that Sharwa is unhappy with the titles as it looks like a female-centric film.

So, the title may change and the announcement of what has been finalised might happen soon. This film is expected to go on floors in April and will be directed by Prem Kumar who directed the Tamil version of ’96.