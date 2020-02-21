Mahashivarathri: Colourful jataras, rathams in Nizamabad

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Nizamabad: Shiva temples in Nizamabad were jam-packed on Friday as devotees from across the district and nearby areas reached the holy places to celebrate Mahashivarathri.

Many visited Neelakanteshwara temple, Shambhuni Gudi and Nagareshwara Aalayam in Nizamabad city; Chakreshwara Aalayam in Bodan, Kandakurthi Shivalayam and Pochampadu Ramaligeshwaralayam. As devotees arrived at the temples to perform abhishekam and poojas, the Endowments Department set up shade nets, barricades and drinking water facilities for them.

In Nizamabad, devotees visited the Neelakanteshwara temple, Shambhuni Gudi and Nagareshwara temple. People from Bodhan and surrounding areas visited Chakreshwar Aalayam, which has a large Shiva Lingam. Those from Banswada and surrounding areas visited Aadi Basweshwar Aalayam in Borlam. Shiva Partvatula Kalyanam was held at Rajarajeshwara temple in Posanipet of Ramareddy mandal, Kamareddy district. A jatara too was held. The Sri Rama Lingeshwara Swamy Rathotsavam was conducted at Uppalwai village of Ramareddy mandal. The rathams were decorated with flowers and a grand parade was taken out in the village.

