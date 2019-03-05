Mahashivaratri: ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ chants rent the air in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:27 am 1:28 am

Hyderabad: Festive atmosphere gripped the city on Monday as people celebrated Mahashivaratri with gaiety and fervour. Shiva temples were illuminated and decorated with flowers and so were the streets in many areas.

Right from the morning, “Om Namah Shivaya” chants reverberated in the lanes and bylanes of different areas as special pujas and rituals were performed in temples.

Dressed traditionally, men and women visited temples since early in the day and serpentine queues were witnessed at many places. The festivities, which commenced early in the day, continued till late in the night as temple managements organised Shiva-Parvathi kalyanam and other ceremonies.

“This time, the festival fell on Monday which is even more auspicious for devotees,” said Muralidhar Rao, a devotee at Bhavani Shankara Swamy temple, GTS Colony. At a few temples, homams and special pujas were performed all through the day and free food was provided at many places.

Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple atop Keesaragutta buzzed with activity as people from far-off places, including Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and other districts, turned up in large numbers to seek the blessings of the lord. The temple management arranged free transportation for senior citizens and women to reach the hilltop. Braving scorching heat, people continued to arrive at the temple, and elaborate arrangements were made to avoid any inconvenience for devotees.

At the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Golden temple, Banjara Hills, ‘maha abhishekam’ with a variety of juices, flowers, leaves, Panchamritam, Panchagavyam and Sugandha Dravya, and Ashtotharam were performed under the supervision of Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad.

A few residential colonies organised bhajans and cultural programmes in the evening. Amid the festivities, fruits and milk vendors made brisk business as many broke their fast by taking fruits and milk.