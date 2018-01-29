Mahateji wins Golconda Derby

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: The M Srinivas Reddy-trained Mahateji was superbly ridden by Fergus Sweeney to victory in the Golconda Derby Stakes (Grade I) 2400 metres, the feature event of the Malakpet racecourse, held here on Sunday.

RESULTS:

1.Moondancer (1), Phenomenal Cruise (2), Scooby Dooby Doo (3), Top Link (4).

W-Rs.-6, SHP-Rs. 14, P-Rs.5, 6, 11, F-Rs. 14, Q-Rs. 14, T-Rs. 57 (1094).

2. Trump Girl (1), Meka’s (2), Amazing Spirit (3), Drogan (4).

W-Rs.-28, SHP-Rs. 35, P-Rs.7, 9, 7, F-Rs. 331, Q-Rs. 151, T-Rs. 1,342 (69).

3. Supremo (1), Prince Caspian (2), Batur (3), Destined Dynamite (4)

W-Rs.-30, SHP-Rs. 20, P-Rs. 7, 8, 8, F-Rs. 183, Q-Rs. 90, T-Rs. 930 (101).

4. Dance Oh Dance (1), That’s My Class (2), Kireeti (3), Highly Acclaimed (4).

Withdrawn: Starlight & Warrior Supreme.

W-Rs.-11, SHP-Rs. 13, P-Rs.5, 5, 14, F-Rs. 33, Q-Rs. 17, T-Rs. 410 (231).

5. Handsome Boy (1), Charlie Brown (2), Mountain Of Light (3), Novaturient (4).

W-Rs.-64, SHP-Rs. 20, P-Rs.17, 8, 10, F-Rs. 445, Q-Rs. 193, T-Rs. 3,556 (27).

6. Dream Catcher (1), Ambitious Approach (2), King Of Pop (3), Paprika (4).

W-Rs.-8, SHP-Rs. 18, P-Rs.6, 6, 7, F-Rs. 20, Q-Rs. 15, T-Rs. 63 (2025).

7. Mozambique (1), Sarvatra (2), Good Opinion (3), Indian Aristocrat (4).

W-Rs.-17, SHP-Rs.24, P-Rs.8, 8, 8, F-Rs. 133, Q-Rs. 86, T-Rs. 650 (316).

8. Sunday Carnival (1), Indian Dreams (2), Man Of The Series (3), Prep One (4).

W-Rs.18, SHP-Rs.20, P-Rs.7, 7, 31, F-Rs. 77 Q-Rs. 34, T-Rs. 1,820 (57).

9. Mahateji(1), Air Strike (2), Nicaragua (3), Romantic Star (4).

W-Rs.21, SHP-Rs.77, P-Rs.8, 17, 19, F-Rs. 479 Q-Rs. 231, T-Rs. 3,969 (35).

10. Royal Gift (1), Sefarina (2), Cashel (3), Conroy (4).

W-Rs.77, SHP-Rs.140, P-Rs.16, 34, 12, F-Rs. 5,386 Q-Rs. 2,635, T-Rs. 72,387 (2).

1st Jackpot: 30% Rs. 606/-(Winning tickets 289).

1st Jackpot: 70% Rs. 45,471/-(Winning tickets 9).

2nd Jackpot: 30% Rs. 438/-(Winning tickets 1112).

2nd Jackpot: 70% Rs. 66,922/-(Winning tickets 17).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 790/-(Winning tickets 53).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 1,261/-(Winning tickets 43).

3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 3,776/-(Winning Tickets 33).