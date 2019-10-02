Mahatma’s life ideal for all of us: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday said the life of Mahatma Gandhi was a message and ideal for the people of the country. He was addressing at a gathering after paying tributes to the Father of the Nation by garlanding his statue on the iconic figure’s 150th birth anniversary at Gandhi Park in Nirmal on Wednesday. The Minister was accompanied by District Collector M Prashanti.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy asserted that everyone must emulate lifestyle of Gandhi and urged the people to study his life. “We all should follow the footsteps of Mahatma. As taught by him, we need to maintain hygienic surroundings. His ideals are still relevant. The entire world recognises him for the adoption of non-violence and simplicity to face the any adversities in life and the country always remembers him for playing a key role in achieving independence to the nation,” he remarked.

As part of Swachch Bharat Abiyan, the Minister later particiapated in cleanliness drive by clearing litter and garbage on the streets in town. Collector Prashanti, SP C Shashidhar Raju, Libraries Chairman E Rajender, Agriculture Market Committee chairman D Rajender, Nirmal MPP Rameshwar Reddy, former MLA N Indrakaran Reddy and the local TRS leaders also participated in the programme.

Later, Indrakaran, who also participated in cleaning the streets by sweeping off the garbage, inspected vegetable market and interacted with the vendors and enquired about the problems they were facing. He instructed authorities of Nirmal Municipality to lift the trash piled up on the premises of the market. A modern market will be constructed in the area of three acres for the convenience of the public and sellers soon, said the Minister, who assured the locals of a dedicated fish market that would be constructed soon.

Meanwhile, rallies and cleanliness drives were conducted marking the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi across erstwhile Adilabad district. Local MLAs offered floral tributes to the legendary personality who braved many odds to fight the British rulers to secure freedom for the motherland. They recollected gandhi’s unparalleled contributions to the freedoom movement by leading the great struggle.

