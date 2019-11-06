Mahboob Khan for World MMA event

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:23 pm

Hyderabad: City’s amateur MMA fighter Mohammed Mahboob khan is going to take part in the World Senior and Junior Mixed Martial Arts Amateur championship at Sports Khalifa City, Manama from November 10 to 17. A total of 120 nations are participating in the tournament.

He is undertaking training under the guidance of coach Shaik Khalid at Hyderabad MMA Gym and at Telangana Association of Mixed Martial Arts.

He was nominated for the ‘Best Junior MMA athlete of the year at the World Amateur MMA Awards, 2019.

