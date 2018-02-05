Mahboobie, Lakshmi claim sailing glory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana girl sailors dominated the recently concluded International Regatta held at Pondicherry in collaboration with the French Government under the Bonjour India Banner.

In late 2015, when Tungara Mahboobie and Lakshmi Nookarathnam of Marredpally Govt School were selected by the Naandi Foundation for sailing, they did not dream that in just 2 years they will be beating the most experienced sailors at an International sailing competition.

With a week of intense practice in the deep swell of the Arabian Sea, both Mahboobie and Lakshmi redeemed themselves with some spectacular race wins, beating the top Indian girls and also the boys national champions in a few races to clinch gold and silver respectively and Suddala Jeevana was named as the most promising sailor.

“The girls got a sudden rush of killer instinct to steamroll all experienced opposition into winning a gold and silver and hope this winning streak continues. I am glad that the Naavika Sailing project for the girl child has finally taken wing”, said Suheim Sheikh, coach & president at the Yacht Club of Hyderabad.

“This is my first international gold medal and I was happy to beat many sailors from India, especially the experienced chennai girls and I also won the overall bronze. Thanks very much to Suheim Sir and The Yacht Club” said a beaming Mahboobie

“I was very focussed on my physical fitness and the best moment for me was when my coach came upto my boat and congratulated me once I got the silver medal. My parents are also very proud of me as this is my first medal at a regatta” said Lakshmi bursting with pride adding that she got two race wins

Both Mahboobie and Lakshmi are now focused on the Asian Championship trials set for April in Chennai and despite a tight exam schedule are keeping up their fitness.

The Telangana sailors also dominated the under 16 Green Fleet with Pradeep Bhowmik and Ravali Parandi winning the gold and silver medal and Gnapika of Udbhav School at 4th beating all the French sailors.

Results: Overall: KS Anirudh, Chennai (Gold), Neelanand R, Chennai (Silver), Tungara Mahboobie, Hyderabad (Bronze); Girls: Tungara Mahboobie, Hyderabad (Gold), Lakshmi Nookarathnam, Hyderabad (Silver), Nithya Balachander, Chennai (Bronze).