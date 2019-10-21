Mahbubnagar receives moderate rainfall

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Mahbubnagar: Several parts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district received light to moderate rainfall since Sunday. Sirsinagandla in Nagarkurnool district received 31.5 mm rainfall – the highest in the region since Monday morning followed by Kanayapally village of Wanaparthy district which received 23.5 mm, Rajoli village of Jogulamba Gadwal district which received 22.3 mm rainfall. Dhanwada in Narayanpet district received 16.5 mm, Revally in Wanaparthy district and Aiza mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district received 15.8 mm respectively.

Pullur in Jogulamba Gadwal and Veepanagandla mandal in Wanaparthy district received 15.3 mm respectively. Narva in Narayanpet district received 14.5 mm rainfall, while Waddepally and Beechupally in Jogulamba Gadwal district received 14.0 mm rainfall.

Light rainfall has been forecast across the erstwhile district in the next 24 hours and moderate rainfall across Wanaparthy district in the next 48 hours. Southern parts of Vikarabad district bordering Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar districts is expected to receive moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. The next 72 hours prediction forecast sees moderate rainfall across Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts and most parts of Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool districts, which implies rains are here to stay for some more time, as per Telangana State Development Planning Society’s forecasts.

