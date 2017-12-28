DGP Mahender Reddy meets AP counterpart

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Sambasiva Rao at the camp office in Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao explained in detail about the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) that was introduced in the State to prevent house burglaries. If a house owner is away from the house to attend a function or going on a vacation, he or she should download an app and register the mobile phone number along with the name and number of days the family is going for vacation.

After entering details, the staff at the police station under which the house comes, would get the information automatically. The staff would install a camera and a modem at the house. In case anyone tries to enter the locked house, the personnel at the police station would get information and rush to the spot to nab the intruders.

Both Reddy and Rao presented awards to the police personnel for successfully implementing LHMS in Kadapa and Nellore districts.