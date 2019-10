Mahender smashes 43-ball ton in Cricket League

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: M Mahender Reddy slammed a 43-ball 111 as Karvy FinTech outclassed Gajwel XI by 125 runs in the TCA All Stars Cricket League Telangana Open Challenger Group A match at MBR Ground, Yenkepally on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Yuvan Properties 163/5 in 20 overs (Gopinath Reddy 41, Yasar Arafath 2/15) lost to Hell Rockers 164/7 in 19.2 overs (Rajesh K 59, Sudheer 2/13); MoM: Rajesh K (Hell Rockers); Karvy Fintech 231/4 in 18 overs (M Mahender Reddy 107, Randeep 56 no) lost to Gajwel XI 106/7 in 18

overs (M Surender Reddy 61 no, GDS Suresh Kumar 2/7); MoM: M Mahender Reddy ( Karvy FinTech); Qualified teams: Group A: Karvy Fintech, Hell

Rockers; Group B: All Monsters – Mumbai, Media Rockstars; Group C: TCA Colts- Telangana, ASA(RDT)-Anantapur; Group D: South Zone CA-Chennai, Telangana Heroes Sagar XI.

