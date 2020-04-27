Mahendra’s tryst with leg spin in 60s

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Leg spin is an art. But for veteran Bezwada Mahendra Kumar, it came naturally. Talking about cricket and leg spin with this 80-year-old veteran is an education. “It is all about practice. I had to work very hard to master this art. It is all about confidence when you bowl leg spin. I love this game. It is a fascinating game that teaches you a lot in life,” said Mahendra Kumar.

Mahendra Kumar said the present day spinners seem to be in a hurry. “They don’t have patience. I always thought the spinners are meant to purchase the wickets not to stop the runs. The line and length is important. Therefore I always advise the young spinners to concentrate on line and length and then go for different variations. Otherwise it is a wasted effort.

“In fact, I even used to have variations for my flipper delivery – flighted flipper which goes straight after pitching while the other one I push it little faster through the air. It needed a lot of practice and confidence,” he said.

Such was his passion for the game, Mahendra Kumar played local cricket, for Waterworks, as late as 2007 at the age of 67 years. Former Hyderabad pace bowler P Jyothi Prasad said there was no better bowler than Mahendra Kumar who could bowl the googlies with deadly effect. “None of the batsmen could read. They would invariably be bowled or stumped,” he said.

Mahendra Kumar made his Ranji Trophy debut way back in 1960-61 season. He played for Hyderabad and later on for Andhra. He was one of the few unfortunate cricketers not to play for the country despite being one of the finest all-rounders. He was a competent batsman, a dangerous leg spinner and superb close-in fielder. Old timers also say that he also took spectacular catches off his own bowling.

Though he was in the Indian probables in 1960s twice but he never got a chance to play for the country. “It is all bad luck,” said Mahendra Kumar. But there were some impressive knocks that spoke of his class. His 185 against Bengal at RRC ground and then 201 against Uttar Pradesh at Lal Bahadur Stadium in successive Ranji Trophy matches were highlight of his career. “I had big partnerships with ML (Jaisimha), who hit 150-odd in both the matches, in these two matches,” he recalls.

But he feels his best knock came against Bengal which had the likes of West Indies fast bowler Lester King, swing bowler Chuni Goswami. It was in this match King injured Abbas Ali Baig (lips) and Shabbir. “King was at his fiery best while Goswami was unplayable with his late swing. I always enjoyed batting in adverse conditions,” said Mahendra Kumar, who went on to make 74.

Apart from his ability as a reliable batsman, Mahendra Kumar was one of the big turners of the ball. In an age where spinners were in abundance, this Hyderabad leg spinner, who later on played for Andhra for five seasons, made the ball talk with his big leg spin, googly or flippers. It came nicely off his hand. Incidentally, he is one of the few bowlers in the country to have eight-wicket hauls three times in Ranji Trophy. It came against Mysore and Andhra while playing for Hyderabad and against Kerala while playing for Andhra.

Mahendra Kumar remembers bowling to some of the great batsmen like Mushtaq Ali, Gavaskar, Gundappa Vishwanath. “But the hardest hitter was Mysore captain Subramanyam. He could pick the googly. Nowadays how many batsmen read the bowlers arm,” he asked.

For him, Erapalli Prasanna was the best off-spinner he had ever seen. “It is a joy to see someone like Pras bowling. He mesmerised the batsman with his flight and turn. His control used to be the key. He had an economical run-up. His floater or the straighter was simply too good. Nowadays, spinners bowl the doosra with a bent arm. This is all nonsense. The sudden straightening of arm is chucking. That was golden era of spinners, I thought,” concluded Mahendra Kumar.

