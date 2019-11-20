Mahesh Babu couldn’t believe Sitara aced Frozen dubbing

By | Published: 8:15 pm 8:27 pm

With her parents both being eminent film stars, acting and dubbing shouldn’t be a tough task for seven-year-old Ghattamaneni Sitara, the daughter of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. The tiny tot got to live the ‘princess dream’ as she lent her voice for the younger Elsa in the Telugu version of Disney’s Frozen 2. While it may be a daunting task for anyone to perfect the nuances of the character, Sitara surprised all those at the dubbing studio and perfecting the dialogues in only a couple of takes.

A recent video with Namrata and baby Sitara shows the mother-daughter duo in a candid conversation, giving us a sneak-peek into the mega-star’s obsession with Elsa and how her feat has made her father indeed a very proud one.

When asked about Sitara’s dubbing experience, her mother Namrata added on to say that despite her daughter being nervous and excited at first, all fears were eliminated after spending a few minutes in the studio. With Sitara growing up to love Elsa to an extent where her room is decorated with the film’s merchandise, all it took her were a few rehearsals to get into the skin of the character.

When Mahesh Babu called up Namrata asking about his daughter’s performance in the dubbing studio, he was shocked at the same time and was left elated on knowing that she managed to get things right in one day itself. While he couldn’t believe it at the start, he soon realised that it would indeed be silly to underestimate the sheer talent that his daughter possesses.

All set to shine in the Telugu version of the film, audiences can’t wait to see what adventures lie in store as Frozen 2 releases on November 22. Also releasing in English, Hindi and Tamil, get set for another enthralling adventure with sisters Elsa and Anna.

You can watch the video on: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B5C4ox-hcQF/?igshid=18h2x47cey31v