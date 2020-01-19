Mahesh Babu fans up on their feet in Warangal

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Prince Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is cruising ahead with record collections at the box office in Telugu states and elsewhere in the country and overseas. Celebrating the success, an event with the title ‘Blockbuster Kaa Baap’ was organised in Warangal amidst huge fanfare on January 17 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Warangal, Hanmakonda.

Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLA Vinay Bhasker, Warangal CP Raveender graced the event. Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected a share of Rs 100 crore in its first week itself. This occasion has been celebrated by the Distributors and Exhibitors of the film by unveiling the Rs 100 crore share poster.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Minister Yerrabelli Dayakar Rao said, “I am very happy today that keeping his word, Dil Raju has arranged this event in Warangal. My heartfelt thanks to him. I welcome Mahesh Babu garu, son of the Telugu mass actor Krishna garu. I felt very happy when Mahesh himself called me and said he is attending the event. Thanks to dynamic ‘Lady Amitabh’ Vijayashanti. I am requesting everyone that you should choose Warangal as the next cine hub after Hyderabad. I will contribute whatever I can for the expansion of the film industry here in Warangal.”

Film producer Anil Sunkara expressed happiness for Mahesh Babu starrer turning out to be ‘Blockbuster Kaa Baap’. “Response for Mind Block song is enough to know about the range of the film. Today is the seventh consecutive day. Smiles over the faces of distributors say it all. All parties, distributors and exhibitors came into profits within the first week itself. As a fan of Mahesh Babu garu, my only wish is that his every film should have a song like Mind Block. That song is shaking the theatres,” he added.

