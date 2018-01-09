Mahesh Babu unveils ‘Manasuku Nachindi’ trailer

By | Published: 6:24 pm

The trailer of the Sundeep Kishan-starrer ‘Manasuku Nachindi’ has been released on Tuesday. Actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to share the 128-second trailer. Describing it as “a joyride of emotions” he said it was “Young and full of zest” while conveying his “best wishes” to the team.

#ManasukuNachindi trailer is a joyride of emotions!! Young and full of zest 🙂 looks very promising 👍🏻 👍🏻 my best wishes to my sister @ManjulaOfficial and the entire team 🙂https://t.co/7fc9iowJfu — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 9, 2018

The ‘Manasuku Nachindi’ trailer, from the first frame to the last, projects the happy and hard times of the lead pair Sundeep Kishan and Amyra Dastur through a compilation of visuals. At the same time, though the presentation is impressive, the background score by Radhan does not create the same impression.

Interestingly, the trailer is going to be projected along with Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Agnyathavasi’ in theatres from January 10.

Also featuring Priyadarshi and Punarnavi Bhupalam, the Manjula Ghattamaneni directorial is slated for a January 26 release.