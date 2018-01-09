Mahesh Babu unveils ‘Manasuku Nachindi’ trailer

'Manasuku Nachindi' trailer is going to be projected along with Pawan Kalyan's 'Agnyathavasi' in theatres from January 10.

By Author   |   Published: 9th Jan 2018   6:24 pm
A still of 'Manasuku Nachindi'.
A poster of 'Manasuku Nachindi'.

The trailer of the Sundeep Kishan-starrer ‘Manasuku Nachindi’ has been released on Tuesday. Actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to share the 128-second trailer. Describing it as “a joyride of emotions” he said it was “Young and full of zest” while conveying his “best wishes” to the team.

The ‘Manasuku Nachindi’ trailer, from the first frame to the last, projects the happy and hard times of the lead pair Sundeep Kishan and Amyra Dastur through a compilation of visuals. At the same time, though the presentation is impressive, the background score by Radhan does not create the same impression.

Interestingly, the trailer is going to be projected along with Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Agnyathavasi’ in theatres from January 10.

Also featuring Priyadarshi and Punarnavi Bhupalam, the Manjula Ghattamaneni directorial is slated for a January 26 release.

 


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!