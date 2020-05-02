Mahesh Babu urges people to be kind to medics

Terming them superheroes, the Superstar said in a tweet the frontline workers deserve huge respect for their sacrifice in fighting coronavirus.

I stand in gratitude for all health workers who are working selflessly and tirelessly to keep us safe and secure in these trying times. We must come to understand that they’re doing this to safeguard us. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QG5AlXrMMo

“While it is hard to risk your own life, it is harder to leave behind people you love and be in a war zone. People who protect us need to be protected, let’s respect and honour their sacrifices. The greatest gift we can give each other in these trying times is our love and empathy,” he tweeted.

I urge you all to be kind and courteous towards our medical workers… Our true superheroes. Huge respect.🙏🙏🙏 #StayHomeStaySafe #HumanitysHeroes #WeWillWin — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 2, 2020

He further added that he would stand in gratitude for all health workers who are working selflessly and tirelessly to keep people safe and secure in these trying times.

