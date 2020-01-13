Mahesh Babu ‘very much’ pleased by audience response

By | Published: 9:38 pm 9:56 pm

Prince Mahesh Babu was pleased with the response he got through audiences for his latest outing Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie which was released last weekend created a record on day one, edging out SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali.

“I am grateful to Telugu cinema audience, my father’s fans and my fans. You all have brought us this year’s Sankranti a bit earlier on January 11 itself. It’s really mind block numbers you all have given for our film. Hats off to Telugu cinema and to the whole cast and crew. I watch my every film on its release day with my kids. That’s my sentiment,” says Mahesh.

“No one can outclass Vijayashanti garu for the role she played in the movie. I am happy that she is a part of this film. I did some very good films after Dookudu. We have to surrender to its script for content-oriented films like Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi. Audience and fans felt that my performance in Sarileru Neekevvaru reminds them of Dookudu. I was excited when Anil Ravipudi narrated this story during the making of F2. I had a commitment then and so I told him that we will do it as my next film,” added the Superstar during the ‘thanks meet’ organised in the city.

Vijayashanti said, “I am very happy that I decided to come back to films after 13 years with Sarileru Neekevvaru. I was adamant not to do films again when Anil Ravipudi garu met me. After giving a thought about the role he narrated to me, I decided to do it. I am very happy to work with Mahesh garu. I worked with him in Koduku Diddina Kapuram when he was a kid. Now after he became a Superstar, I acted with him again in this film. Many called me and appreciated my performance in this film. I did very powerful roles in Osey Ramulamma, Pratighatana, and Karthavyam films. The role in Sarileru Neekevvaru also has so much weight. This character needs to be balanced from start to end. My lady fans have been calling me and congratulating me,” she said.

Dil Raju said, “I scored a hat-trick with Mahesh garu as a producer. All four films I did with Anil Ravipudi have become successes. Thanks to Devi. We both worked together for 12 films. I am very happy that Vijayashanti garu has made her re-entry with Sarileru Neekevvaru and I thank her. The film has become a very big hit. We still have a festival ahead of us. We will see great numbers in the coming days. I can say that the film will become the biggest hit in terms of revenue collections.”