Mahesh Babu’s birthday, a record of sorts

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s birthday on Sunday created a record of sorts on social media. As greetings poured in from across all celebrities on the occasion, social media was flooded with wishes galore. The actor decided to stay away from the birthday celebrations and he even requested his fans to avoid social gatherings considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He planted a tree in his residence and spent his birthday along with his family. His birthday trend created a world record and crushed all the current records. Fans of the Superstar gifted their favourite actor a world record making this birthday memorable for the actor.

The Superstar’s fans broke all the records in style and registered over 60.2 million tweets with the hashtag #HBDMaheshBabu. This is the biggest ever trend in the world on Twitter till date. Over 1.28 lakh people participated in the trend which is also a new record.

The motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata that was released on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday received an exceptional response and left everyone in delight. Mahesh Babu, however, is not in a hurry and he would join the sets of the film only after the coronavirus pandemic impact subsides. Parasuram directs Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Thaman is on board to compose the tunes.

