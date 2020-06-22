Mahesh Bhagawat takes charge as Additional DGP

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, who was recently promoted as Additional DGP and retained as Rachakonda Police Commissioner, took charge again here on Monday.

“I am happy to be promoted. Got this promotion after 25 years of service. It has increased my responsibility,” Bhagwat said, and thanked senior officials for guiding him.

“I have been working as Rachakonda Commissioner for four years now. We have faced many challenges and have overcome them,” he said, adding that the Rachakonda Police, with a staff strength of 4,000 took care of over a population of over 40 lakh.

