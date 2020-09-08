Mahesh Bhagwat felicitates Civil Services rankers

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Tuesday felicitated the Civil Services Examination-2019 rankers Taimakula Rahul Reddy (rank 117) of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, and B Mithun Raja Yadav (rank 568) of Warangal.

They were mentored by the Rachakonda Police Commissioner for the personality test of the exam.

Out of the 829 candidates selected in the examination by the Union Public Service Commission, nearly 125 candidates were mentored for personality test by Rachakonda Police Commissioner and of which 14 were in top 100 ranks. While 70 of the 125 candidates were from Maharashtra, 55 were from Telangana, AP and the neighbouring States.

