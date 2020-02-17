Mahesh, Sonali Bendre’s Murari turns 19

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Telugu classic film Murari starring Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre clocked 19 years on Monday. Murari which was released on February 17, 2001, tells the story of a young man Murari (Mahesh Babu) who falls in love with a city-bred girl Vasundhara played by Sonali Bendre.

When the two love birds decide to marry, Murari comes to know that he has inherited an ancient curse that is bound to take his life in his prime. The film became a blockbuster in Telugu cinema and is touted as Mahesh Babu’s first successful film in his career.

As Murari clocks 19 years on Monday, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of the film and terms it her all time favourite. Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata shared the poster of the Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre Starrer Murari and wished the entire team on the occasion.

“Undoubtedly, one of my most favourite performances of @urstrulymahesh. Murari will remain an all time classic!! Cheers to the entire team! #19YearsOf- Classic Murari @iamsonalibendre” she wrote.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter