Maheshwara Hospitals launch community-friendly initiative for blood donation

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: Maheshwara General Hospitals launched a community-friendly initiative to donate blood, from all blood groups, free of cost to needy people.

“As we are committed to the service of the communities in which we operate, we have launched this initiative to help many patients,” said TGS Mahesh, Vice- Chairman, Maheshwara Hospitals.

The blood bank of Maheshwara Medical College is fully equipped with the state-of-the-art technology for component separation and Aphaeresis procedures. Transfusion medicine department operates 24×7 for collection, separation and issuing of blood components to patients mainly in house and to other surrounding nursing homes and hospitals.

“We are also organizing a public sensitization and awareness campaign on the need for voluntary blood donation in these times,” Mahesh added. Anybody, who is in need of blood, can contact Maheshwara blood bank for blood units at 91214 73333, according to a press release.

