Maheshwara Medical College to donate PPE kits, masks

By | Published: 8:15 pm 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: Maheshwara Medical College and Hospital, Patancheru, will distribute 1,000 PPE kits and 1000 N95 for frontline healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors and PG medical students at Gandhi Hospital. The initiative is aimed at supporting State government in its fight to contain the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Savitha Sukhdev, Deputy Director, Maheshwara Medical College and Hospital will hand over the PPE kits and masks to Dr M Raja Rao, Medical Superintendent, Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad in the presence of RMO Dr Sheshadri and other senior hospital doctors on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .