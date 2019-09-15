Maheshwari bags gold with national record

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: In what turned out to be a fruitful day for State athletes, G Maheshwari broke the national record by clocking 6:41s in the 2000m steeplechase category to win a gold medal in the South Zone junior athletics championship in Udupi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, J Deepthi continued her good show by winning gold medal in the 200m race and set a new meet record, finishing the race in 24.84 seconds. She eclipsed the previous record by Ancy Joseph (25.09s) in 2017. Deepthi earlier bagged gold in the under-18 100m girls category on Saturday.

A Nandini hogged the limelight by registering the new national record in heptathlon event. Nandini scored a total of 5046 points to set the new record and the gold medal. The previous record was held by Swapna Barman with 4992 points in 2013.

Telangana team bagged a total of 33 medals, including seven gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze in the competition.

Medal winners

G Maheshwari (gold in girls 2000m steeplechase)

A Nandini (gold in girls heptathlon)

J Deepthi (gold in girls 200m race).

