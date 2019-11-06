Maheshwari clinches gold with record timing

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s promising athlete G Maheshwari created national record on her way to gold in the girls under-19 3000m steeplechase event in the 35th national junior athletics championship in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The State girl recorded a timing of 10.34.10s to create national and meet record and better the previous national record timing of 10.53.91s set by Nandini Gupta of Lucknow in June 2017. She also broke the meet record of Khusboo Gupta Mangalagiri who held the record timing of 10.55.54s having recorded it in 2017.

On the whole, the State team comprising 68 athletes, has won 13 medals with five gold, four silver and four bronze. Telangana Athletics Association president BE Stanley Jones was elated at the athletes’ performance. “It is a very good sign for the future. Being a new State, it is a tremendous achievement,” he said.

