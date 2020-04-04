Maheswaram promises a lot of returns

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:56 pm

Among several other factors, availability of big land parcels, proximity to highway and Outer Ring Road (ORR) and development of hardware park make Maheswaram a favoured destination on the city fringes for those looking to acquire a slice of property.

Despite quite a few IT and other corporate facilities coming up in the vicinity, Maheswaram still continues to sport the semi-urban ambience and holds promise of appropriate for those planning to invest in land.

Apart from commercial prospects, it offers scope for residential sector development as well. Planned developments of layouts and steady mushrooming of apartments is a sign of this area undergoing metamorphosis.

One of the major plus for this area is Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation’s efforts to set up a hardware park. This is also paving way for many other commercial units in the locality.

Already, a few corporate companies are establishing their units with ground works in full swing and several more many are in the pipeline. Proximity with SEZ serves as another big advantage in drawing more investors, especially those planning to invest in land and expecting to reap benefits in the longer run.

With Shamshabad airport being about 15 kms away, many are also keen to set up their farm houses and guest houses in this area. Not to mention about those developing attractive ventures and planned layouts, says Manikyala Goud, a real estate agent.

Perhaps, Maheswaram is one of those few areas, which is catering to the requirements of all income groups. People from high income group and middle income groups have different options to choose from and make wise investments for their future.

There are ventures, which offer swanky villas and duplex houses while there are others offering plots developed in the range of 250 to 400 yards. Depending on the budget, people can opt for structures or plots, suiting their requirements, he adds.

Sound social infrastructure in the form of temples, schools, industrial units, transport connectivity through autos and buses, is definitely a big plus for this area. With Srisailam Highway close by, connectivity is not a major issue and the area offers pollution-free ambience.

Depending on the layout, the price per yard varies from Rs 6,500 to Rs 12,000. Already, many corporate employees, especially those from other States, working in Kondapur, Hitec City and neighbouring areas, have made investments here in this locality, informs Sadasiva Murthy, another agent.

