Mahindra Great Escape: Melvin, Manmohan take top honours

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Melvin Raj took the honours in Stock category while G Manmohan Reddy won the Modified category in the Mahindra Great Escape, one of India’s most popular off-road adventures.

Over 20 vehicles from the Mahindra stable maneuvered the challenging route of Raja Reddy Farm in Masaipet near Haldi Dam. The participants entered the event in Boleros, Scorpios and Thar 4X4s.

Saran emerged as the runner-up in the Modified category and K Penta Reddy, P Krishna Reddy emerged as the runner-up in the Stock category. Rini Thomas was the winner in the Ladies Class.

