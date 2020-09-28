Mahindra launches new electric three-wheeler Treo in Telangana

The vehicle is powered by advanced lithium-ion technology and can travel for up to 130 km on a single charge

Hyderabad: Mahindra Electric Mobility, part of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group, launched its new electric three-wheeler Mahindra Treo in Telangana at Rs 2.7 lakh post FAME subsidies (ex-showroom Telangana).

Speaking at the launch, Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “The recently announced Telangana EV policy by Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao will ensure EVs are more accessible and affordable in the State.”

He added, “With about 5,000 Treo vehicles plying across 400 plus districts of India, Treo has already covered 1.6 crore km on Indian roads. The new Mahindra Treo will further help our customers’ savings potential and is a great fit for the State’s first and last mile mobility needs. We believe that the Indian EV growth will be dominated by electric 3-wheelers as it is economically, environmentally and socially sustainable.”

The vehicle comes with 55 kmph speed, acceleration from 0-20 kmph in just 2.3 seconds. The new Mahindra Treo is powered by advanced lithium-ion technology and can travel for up to 130 km (declared driving range) on a single charge.

It comes with automatic transmission, and is gearless, clutch-less and vibration-free. It can be charged anywhere as it comes with a portable charger and can be fully charged using a 15 A socket.

