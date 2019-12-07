Mahipal Reddy lays foundation stone for 2BHK houses in Sangareddy

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Sangareddy: Patancheru legislator Gudem Mahipal Reddy laid a foundation stone for construction of 60 double bedroom (2BHK) houses at Jinnaram mandal headquarters on Saturday.

Later, Reddy also laid a foundation stone for construction of gram panchayat office, which will be built with Rs 39 lakh Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund.

The MLA said Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had vowed to provide double bedroom houses to all eligible poor. As part of that government had decided to take up construction of 60 houses in Jinnaram immediately, he added.

He said they would take up construction of additional houses soon in Jinnaram since there were more eligible people for the houses in the Mandal headquarters.

Later, the MLA laid a stone for construction of CC Road at Peddammagudem village of Jinnaram mandal before inaugurating a Health camp for cattle at Ootla village.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .