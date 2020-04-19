Mahmood Ali monitors disinfection works in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday monitored disinfectant spraying work undertaken by Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire services department at various places in the city.

In order to control the spread of coronavirus, the fire department is spraying disinfectant – Sodium Hypochlorite, apart from attending to regular fire calls. Interacting with media persons at NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills, the Minister said the staff in 133 stations in the State was engaged in spraying Sodium Hypochlorite in all public places.

In addition to spraying disinfectant, the department is educating public through flexi boards and banners at prominent places about the precautionary measures to be taken to contain the spread of the virus. Advising people to stay at home, he urged suspected persons to come forward and get tested in the hospitals in order to help in controlling further spread of the virus. Director-General of Fire Services, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Regional Fire Officer V Papaiah and other officers were also present.

