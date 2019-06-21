Mahmood Ali plays good samaritan in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali played the Good Samaritan when he noticed an accident near Alugunuru village, Thimmapur mandal of Karimnagar district, on Friday.

The Minister, who was returning to Hyderabad after inaugurating the Annaram pumphouse, stopped his convoy and instructed the local police officers to call for an ambulance and waited till it arrived. The Minister ensured that the police shifted the bodies of the victims as well as the injured to hospital immediately.

