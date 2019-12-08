Mahmood Mustafa, cricketer turned poet

By | Published: 12:25 am 8:01 pm

He has his roots in Hyderabad. He had the fascination for English literature from a young age. Mahmood Mustafa was a good cricketer too, playing and representing the Osmania University in the ‘A’ Division League cricket in the ’70s and also being selected for the Zonals. He had the good fortune of rubbing shoulders with stalwarts like Abid Ali, ML Jaisimha and many other Test and Ranji cricketers.

He completed his education from the prestigious Osmania University in Hyderabad with a focus on English Literature. After completing his studies, Mustafa briefly moved to England before returning to India to pursue a career in journalism. Having worked for English newspapers in India, he eventually relocated to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to work with Khaleej Times, a leading English-language newspaper in the Middle East.

Mustafa migrated to Canada with his family in 1993. After a brief stint of freelance journalism, he began work in the immigration and settlement sector from where he recently retired as a Settlement Services Manager, having worked in that sector for 25 straight years. Now settled in Whitby (Ontario), Canada, the 68-year-old Indo-Canadian poet launched his second collection of poems under the title ‘The Bridge and the Bend’ last week (on November 30) in Canada.

“I first started writing poetry when I was in high school. After finishing school, I got a small collection printed through a friend whose father owned a press. The small selection was well-received in my university, on radio and in print. Both my parents were avid readers and promoters of English and Urdu literature all through their life. They would regularly attend and organise ‘Mushairas’ (gathering for poets), and literary functions, hosting famous poets and writers of their time who would regularly stay at our house and perform publicly and privately,” he said.

Incidentally, his father S Manzoor-e-Mustafa, a former Senior Accountant General, had a rich collection of books, and he even wrote a wonderful biography in Urdu by the name ‘Ghubare Safar’.

The Indo-Canadian writer has so far published four books. “The first was when I was ‘fresh from high school’. It was a selection called ‘The Spirit of Love’ in 1969; the second followed 12 years later, again a private publication, called ‘Beyond The Horizon’; the third came out three decades later when in 2015 a publication house ‘In Our Words Inc.’, in Mississauga (Ontario), Canada, selected my manuscript and published ‘Crossroads and Beyond’. The same publishing house brought out the latest collection of my new poems this year (2019) ‘The Bridge And The Bend’,” shared the poet-cricketer.

“The topics covered in these books are varied and deal with different subjects, ranging from love to meetings and partings, nature, life and its realities, friends, losses and gains, disappointments, religion, sufism, mysticism, history and historical personalities and places, etc.”

He says the topics that are closest to his heart are mysticism, Sufism, and spirituality, especially when they bring you close to the divine truth and also serve as means of tolerance, love, harmony and a better way of life. “What hurts the most is the unfair treatment of minorities, women, racism and abuse of nature and animals,” he says.

For his latest collection, Mustafa got good reviews in Canada. One of the reviewers said: “He (Mustafa) draws inspiration from his holy book, from a line or phrase from the old masters Tennyson, Shelley, Shakespeare and the Sufi, mystic, philosopher and poet Rumi, their words taking him down unexplored paths.”

Mustafa continues to muse on subjects of cultural, historical and social nature, emphasising their importance and value, drawing lessons both for himself and his readers.

