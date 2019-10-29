Maiden trekking event to Mutyaladhara waterfalls a success

By | Published: 12:32 am 9:04 pm

Mulugu: Of late, people living in the urban areas are evincing keen interest to soak in nature by participating enthusiastically in the events conducted by the Forest department in erstwhile Warangal district.

One such event organized on Monday by the eco-tourism wing of the Forest department turned out to be a successful event with nearly 40 people from Hyderabad and Warangal participating in it. They trekked seven km to reach the Mutyaladhara waterfalls also known as Gaddalasiri, located near Veerabhadravaram village in Venkatapuram (Nuguru) mandal in the district.

The event saw professors, doctors, teachers and other professionals participating enthusiastically. One of the participants, Dr Gurrapu Narendar from Warangal, said: “Trekking through the forest to reach the waterfalls is a memorable experience. I thank the Forest department of Mulugu for conducting the event,”

Hidden in the deep forest, Gaddalasari waterfall was known only to the locals and a few others till recently, for various reasons.

“The waterfall looks similar to 1,100 feet Nohkalikai falls of Meghalaya. As the water falls from an estimated 700 feet high from a hillock, it makes a cloud of foaming spray in the lush environs,” said eco-tourism coordinator Kalyanapu Suman who led the trekking event.

“People who want to visit this place must obtain prior permission from the forest department. We imposed restrictions since the visitors are littering the place unmindfully. Littering the place with plastics, liquors bottles and other plastic material is posing threat to the environment,” Suman added.

He said that the forest department itself resolved to organise the trekking event twice or thrice in a month based on the response from the tourists. “If there are more than 15 people, we can organise the trek,” Suman said adding that the trekkers would be provided security by the forest staff during the visit.

According to noted historian Dr Dyavanapalli Satyanarayana prehistoric people lived near Mutyaladhara waterfalls there right from at least 1,25,000 years BC to 20,000 years BC.

