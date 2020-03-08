Miryalaguda honour killing accused found dead in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:44 am 12:09 pm

Hyderabad: Maruthi Rao, prime suspect in the sensational honour killing of his son-in-law Pranay in Miryalguda, was found dead in a room in Arya Vysya Bhavan at Khairatabad here on Sunday morning.

He is suspected to have committed suicide by consuming unknown poisonous substance.

Maruthi Rao, a native of Miryalaguda in Nalgonda had checked into Room No. 306 on Saturday night around 8 pm.

Police sources said Rao had switched off his phone since then. He had reportedly informed his wife he was on a business work in Hyderabad and had to stay in the city to complete it.

Even after repeatedly calling, when there was no response from Rao, his wife informed the Arya Vysya Bhavan management who further informed the police.

The Saifabad police opened the door and found Rao lying dead on the bed.

Officials said no suicide note was found. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Maruthi Rao was the prime suspect in honor killing case of Pranay, a youngster in Miryalaguda two years ago. He allegedly bore grudge against him for marrying his daughter Amrutha, who was from an upper caste.

He along with eight others were arrested and remanded. Rao was also detained under the PD Act. He was released on bail six months ago.

