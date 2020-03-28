Maintain social distance to contain COVID-19: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 12:02 am

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday asked the people to confine themselves to houses as part of the lockdown imposed by the Central and State governments to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

He personally supervised the spraying of Sodium Hydrochloride liquid by the sanitation staff at main centres in Suryapet town.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy said that sanitisation was taken up at all towns and villages in erstwhile Nalgonda district and the people should not come out from the houses. He reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has adopted a multi-thronged strategy to curtail COVID-19 cases in the State.

He also exhorted the people to maintain social distance, which would help in containing coronavirus. We can protect ourselves from COVID-19 by confining to the houses, he added.

