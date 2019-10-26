Maintain strict vigil, Cyberabad police warn hotel managements

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: With several illegal activities being reported in recent times in hotels across the city, the Cyberabad Police have warned hotel managements to check the antecedents of their guests and to keep a vigil on them. Of late, anti-social elements were found to be misusing online platforms like OYO and FAB.

“Online platforms being immensely popular among people, these are misused by human traffickers who run flesh trade in rooms taken via these platforms. Some offenders are also using them to take shelter and evade arrest,” Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

In some cases, the rooms are booked by one person but somebody else will be using the room, he said. In view of the increasing illegal activities, the Cyberabad Police also conducted a meeting with representatives of OYO and FAB Hotels. According to the police, identification cards of all guests need to be checked thoroughly during check-in and compared with online booking proofs.

“The occupancy register should be maintained properly with detailed entries of all guests,” Sajjanar said. Officials said the managements were also warned about the activities of local residents taking rooms. Their movements, if found suspicious, should be informed to the police, who also stressed upon installation and maintenance of surveillance cameras in all important points of hotels.

“The background verification of employees in the hotel also needs to be done promptly. The nearest police station should be alerted if any suspicious things are found in the hotel rooms,” officials said. The police said a review meeting with representatives of hotels will be conducted in a fortnight to check implementation of the precautionary measures.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter