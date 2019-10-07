Maintaining independent identity

By | Published: 12:55 am 6:37 pm

Regionalism

Regionalism means strong attachment to a particular region or a state as against country as a whole. In a negative sense it implies excessive attachment to ones region in preference to country or state. In a positive sense it is a political attribute associated with people’s love for their region, culture, language, etc with a view to maintain their independent identity.

Emergency

Emergency means a situation in which there is a failure of the governance system and which calls for an immediate action to be taken so that the appropriate steps can be taken timely to tackle such situation.

Exclusive Economic Zone

An Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is a concept adopted at the third United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea (1982), whereby a coastal State assumes jurisdiction over the exploration and exploitation of marine resources in its adjacent section of the continental shelf, taken to be a band extending 200 miles from the shore. This includes all waters extending seaward, from the baseline up to 200 nautical miles (370 km). The rights to exploit all natural resources in these waters are vested solely in the coastal state.

Communalism

Communalism is an ideology which states that society is divided into religious communities whose interests differ and are at times even opposed to each other. The antagonism practiced by the people of one community against the people of other community and religion can be termed communalism.

Schedules areas

Schedules areas are those areas which are treated differently from other areas in a State. In the sense that whole of the administrative machinery operating in the state is not extended to these areas and the Central government has somewhat greater responsibility for these areas. The Scheduled areas can be established under Article 244 and 5th Schedule of the Constitution in any state except Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

Secularisation

The process by which a society moves away from a religious framework or foundation is known as secularisation. It refers to the historical process in which religion loses social and cultural significance. As a result of secularization the role of religion in modern societies becomes restricted. In secularized societies faith lacks cultural authority, and religious organizations have little social power

Hate speech

Hate speech is an incitement to hatred against a particular group of persons marginalised by their religious belief, sexual orientation, gender, and so on.

Extremism

Extremism is a state wherein a person or an organisation holds extreme political or religious views.

Intelligence

Intelligence is mostly concerned with strictly collection of information and analysis, synthesizing it, into actionable intelligence for combat commanders to fight and win battles. It is the product resulting from the collection, evaluation, collation, interpretation, and analysis of all available information concerning the intentions, capabilities and objectives of other countries which are significant to a government’s development and execution of plans, policies, decisions, and courses of action. Put simply, the main purpose of intelligence is to provide information to policymakers that may help illuminate their decision options.

Counter-intelligence

Counter-intelligence is the exerted efforts made by the intelligence organisations to keep their enemy organisations from gathering information against them.

Hot Pursuit

Hot Pursuit refers to the urgent and direct pursuit of criminal suspects by law enforcement officers or by belligerent under international rules of engagement for military forces. It grants more powers to the officers in command than ordinarily granted.

National Security

A country’s national security is its ability to protect itself from the threat of violence or attack. National security is the security of a nation state, including its citizens, economy, and institutions, which is regarded as a duty of government.

Counter-terrorism

Counter-terrorism consists of actions or strategies aimed at preventing terrorism from escalating, controlling the damage from terrorist attacks that occur, and ultimately seeking to eradicate terrorism in a given context.

Counter- Insurgency

Counter- Insurgency is “comprehensive civilian and military efforts taken to simultaneously defeat and contain insurgency and address its root causes”.

Internal disturbances

Situations described in international humanitarian law as ‘internal disturbances and tensions’ are those in which the level of violence has not yet reached an intensity qualifying the situation as an armed conflict and when the armed group involved is not sufficiently organised.

Internal disturbances are marked by serious disruption of domestic order resulting from acts of violence which do not, however, have the characteristics of an armed conflict.

Armed Rebellion

“Armed Rebellion” by its name clearly means an open revolt against the government by force of arms. It is a resistance against something, particularly the government, authority or other controlling forces.

(Author is the Director of Shikara Academy)