Maintenance of roads takes back seat in Adilabad

By | Published: 12:24 am

Adilabad: Repair and maintenance of some roads belonging to National Highways and Panchayat Raj department in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district is being ignored, causing inconvenience to commuters and leading to accidents. Ironically, either police or voluntary organisations are coming forward to repair potholed stretches, bringing respite to motorists and preventing accidents.

Sadanandam, a 40 year-old native of Mandamarri died when his motorbike fell at Kyathanapalli village in Mandamarri mandal few months back. Siripuram Bogi Raju (38) met with similar fate when he was travelling at a flyover in Mancherial district headquarters in September. The common thread in both deaths is potholed road.

The National Highway between Mancherial district headquarters and Wankidi of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district often gets battered whenever the region sees rains. But the officials concerned are not showing interest in taking up repairs to the pockmarked road network. This is creating inconvenience to motorists and resulting in mishaps.

However, police officials of stations through which this highway passes are taking up the responsibility of repairing the stretches. “We filled the potholes considering the inconvenience to the commuters and growing road accidents. We could go extra mile with the help of local contractors,” Deekonda Ramesh, Sub-Inspector of Rebbana in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district told ‘Telangana Today’.

Recently, Boath Inspector Konka Mallesh dumped gravel on low-level bridge built across a stream between Kolhari and Bazarhathnoor villages in Adilabad district, winning laurels of locals. The bridge was damaged due to the rains. The road belongs to Panchayat Raj department. “We identified two more similar stretches and will repair them soon, as part of community policing,” Mallesh informed.

On November 12, students and teachers belonging to Padmacharan’s Krishnaveni Talent High School and Primary School fixed bypass road in Mancherial town by filling potholes with gravel. This road is maintained by Mancherial municipality. Authorities of the civic body drew flak for failing to address the problem for quite long time.

On Wednesday, Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao patched potholes on Tiryani-Thandur road with gravel and concrete-cement mix. The road, belonging to Roads and Buildings department, was battered following rains. Similarly, the battered stretches in some areas of Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal and Adilabad district are not repaired for many months, making journey a nightmarish experience.

Roads and Building department’s Superintendent Nazeer Ahmed said that they were not neglecting the repair and maintenance works. He stated that steps would be taken to improve battered roads if brought to his notice. Authorities of National Highway Authority of India were not available for comment.

