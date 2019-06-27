Maisie Williams to lead new series

By | Published: 5:42 pm

Maisie Williams will star in Sky’s upcoming comedy series Two Weeks to Live. Described as a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong, the six-episode original show has been written by Gaby Hull.Williams, 22, will portray Kim Noakes (Williams), a strange young misfit who was just a little girl when her father died in murky circumstances. Following his death, her mother whisked her away to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques.

“Looking forward to getting into something new, I think Two Weeks To Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!” Williams said in a statement, posted on the company’s official website.The series was commissioned by Zai Bennett, managing director – content, Sky, and Jon Mountague. The show will start filming later premiere on Sky in the UK and Ireland in 2020.