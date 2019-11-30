Maj Gen RK Singh addresses symposium at MCRHRDI

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, on Saturday presided over the symposium function of the 94th Foundation Course at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute(MCRHRDI) and delivered the key note address.

B P Acharya, Special Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana and MCR HRD Director General, Harpreet Singh, Additional Director General of the institute, and others took part in the programme.

The GOC also presented the medals for the winners of the Army Essay Competition 2019 conducted for the officer trainees. The competition is conducted every year by Army HQ for the students of the All India Services and Central Civil Services officers of the institute.

During his talk on ‘Kashmir Today & Tomorrow: Security Challenges’, the GOC covered wide-ranging issues with respect to the existing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and recommended strategies and way forward for dealing with them.

He appreciated the endeavours of the institute towards optimizing and integrating management philosophy in the field of governance and in conducting capacity building programs. He applauded the institution for having evolved as centre of excellence and a premier institute in the State and country.

