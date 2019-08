By | Published: 12:40 am 11:13 pm

Kiran Sikha is a software professional and a post-graduate from University of Hyderabad. He considers photography as a medium to share his stories with wider audience from his point of view. He loves to capture nature, architecture and kids.

‘Use fixed lens to capture the beauty’ has always been his motto. Most of his shots are from Canon 80D with 50mm. He captured this picture of the Humayun’s Tomb, from his recent visit to New Delhi.