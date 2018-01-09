Majlis chief Asaduddin Owaisi welcomes SC ruling on national anthem

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Hyderabad: Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, while welcoming the Supreme Court ruling on the national anthem on Tuesday, said that apex court’s decision would be a huge relief for public where as it could create more anxiety for the BJP.

“It is a good decision that the national anthem is not mandatory in cinema halls. I certainly welcome it,” Owaisi told the media at Darussalam here.

“The BJP links everything with nationalism, in fact, I would say Hindu nationalism. We have to understand that the national anthem is indeed a matter of pride for all of us, but it has to be recited on special occasions like Independence Day, Republic Day, commencement of Parliament and Assembly sessions, national sports events and during the inaugural ceremonies of the government’s official programmes,” he said.

Reacting to UP Shia Wakf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on madrasas, the MIM leader said if Rizvi had a proof that madrasas were promoting terrorism, he should present it to the Home Minister.

“If not, then he must apologise to the nation because such obnoxious statements are not in the favour of nation,” Owaisi said.